Team Fulinkazan member Omar Khan, who...

Team Fulinkazan member Omar Khan, who won on his debut in Stoke via a body punch

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

TEAM Fulinkazan have made an early pitch to be named the amateur club or team of the year at the Provident Bradford Sports Awards early in 2018. Omar Khan, on his mixed martial arts debut, finished his fight by a knockout via a body punch, while Shaq Jones - who faced a last-minute replacement opponent - kept his cool to triumph by a guillotine submission in the first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC