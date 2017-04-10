Team Fulinkazan member Omar Khan, who won on his debut in Stoke via a body punch

TEAM Fulinkazan have made an early pitch to be named the amateur club or team of the year at the Provident Bradford Sports Awards early in 2018. Omar Khan, on his mixed martial arts debut, finished his fight by a knockout via a body punch, while Shaq Jones - who faced a last-minute replacement opponent - kept his cool to triumph by a guillotine submission in the first round.

