Stories from the Road: Shonie Carter

It takes mere seconds for one to get a feel for been-everywhere, seen-everything quality of Shonie Carter . The unquestionable star of "The Ultimate Fighter 4," he was known for giving pimp-walking lessons with a cane, making a floating pool chair out of empty plastic bottles he taped together and his black top hat and outlandish attire, which included diamond-studded belt buckles and a Scottish kilt.

