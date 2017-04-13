Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Mia Kang credits Muay Thai fighting for bikini body
Sports Illustrated's Rookie of the Year says immersing herself in Thailand's combat sport is the secret behind her swimsuit-ready shape. "By throwing myself into this sport," I learned to love my body and respect my body," explained Mia Kang to PEOPLE Magazine .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC