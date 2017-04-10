Saturday Morning UFC on Fox 24 Coffee: Who Is Fighting Tonight?

For those of you wondering "Who is fighting tonight?" and "What time is the fight tonight?" in relation to the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship event, Sherdog.com has you covered. Having rested upon the shoulder of Demetrious Johnson for more than four years, the flyweight championship on Saturday will once again be on the line when "Mighty Mouse" meets Wilson Reis in the UFC on Fox 24 main event at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

