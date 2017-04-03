Sage Northcutt's next UFC fight delayed because of surgery

After battling strep throat on multiple occasions throughout his short Ultimate Fighting Championship career, Sage Northcutt will go under the knife to correct the issue, as "Super" is set to have his tonsils removed next week, which will delay his combat comeback. Following his loss to Bryan Barbarena at UFC on FOX 18, Northcutt revealed he wasn't 100 percent going in , declaring that a battle with strep throat hindered him in the days leading up to the bout.

