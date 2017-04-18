Ronda Rousey confirms engagement to Travis Browne by hilariously trolling 'Hapa'
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship women's Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and current Heavyweight contender, Travis Browne, recently announced their engagement to be married . Ronda has long stated that only a "man's man" could tie her down, and apparently "Hapa" fulfilled all of the criteria.
