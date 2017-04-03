Rafael dos Anjos Steps Up To 170 Poun...

Rafael dos Anjos Steps Up To 170 Pounds, Faces Tarec Saffiedine at UFC Fight Night in Singapore

When the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to Singapore, it will be former UFC champion against former Strikeforce champion. Monday, UFC officials announced that the promotion's former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos would step up to 170 pounds to face former Strikeforce welterweight champ Tarec Saffiedine .

