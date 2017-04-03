Rafael dos Anjos Steps Up To 170 Pounds, Faces Tarec Saffiedine at UFC Fight Night in Singapore
When the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to Singapore, it will be former UFC champion against former Strikeforce champion. Monday, UFC officials announced that the promotion's former lightweight kingpin Rafael dos Anjos would step up to 170 pounds to face former Strikeforce welterweight champ Tarec Saffiedine .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC