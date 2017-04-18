Police: Man grabs sword and attacks employees at Arcadia karate...

ARCADIA >> Police jailed an Altadena man who punched one person, then grabbed a sword from a karate studio and attacked three employees before being subdued by the martial artists and some good Samaritans, authorities said. There was no apparent motive for the bizarre and unprovoked rampage, which unfolded just before 8 p.m. in the area of Huntington Drive and 1st Avenue , Arcadia police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.