Police: Man grabs sword and attacks employees at Arcadia karate...
ARCADIA >> Police jailed an Altadena man who punched one person, then grabbed a sword from a karate studio and attacked three employees before being subdued by the martial artists and some good Samaritans, authorities said. There was no apparent motive for the bizarre and unprovoked rampage, which unfolded just before 8 p.m. in the area of Huntington Drive and 1st Avenue , Arcadia police Lt.
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
