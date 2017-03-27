Pic: UFC welterweight Colby Covington...

Pic: UFC welterweight Colby Covington begs for a fight on the streets

It's hard being a professional fighter, right? While most of us would have trouble surviving as a fighter inside of the cage, Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight Colby Covington is finding it difficult to thrive outside of it. Just look at what the 28-year-old prospect recently threw up on his social media, pleading for the promotion to find him an opponent.

