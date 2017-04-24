Paige VanZant releases provocative self-made Reebok promo video, gets slammed by fellow UFC fighters
Ultimate Fighting Championship strawweight contender Paige VanZant recently took to Twitter and published a self-made video promoting Reebok's new clothing line. After it was met with harsh criticism by many fellow strawweights and others in the MMA community, "12 Gauge" deleted the video.
