Ojitani edges Wolf to defend national judo title
Takeshi Ojitani secured his second straight national championship on Saturday, winning the open-weight tournament for the third time in his career after defeating Aaron Wolf on points in the golden score extra period. Ojitani, who won the title for the first time in 2014, downed Ryu Shichinohe for the second straight year in the semifinals with a vertical four-quarter hold before two late penalties from Wolf in the final handed the reigning champion the title at Nippon Budokan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC