Ojitani edges Wolf to defend national judo title

Takeshi Ojitani secured his second straight national championship on Saturday, winning the open-weight tournament for the third time in his career after defeating Aaron Wolf on points in the golden score extra period. Ojitani, who won the title for the first time in 2014, downed Ryu Shichinohe for the second straight year in the semifinals with a vertical four-quarter hold before two late penalties from Wolf in the final handed the reigning champion the title at Nippon Budokan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.