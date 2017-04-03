No signs of slowing down for Sensei Crowley despite his 50 years in martial arts
Stephen Crowley in his red and white belt given to him by a chief instructor for services in martial arts. HIGHLY-RESPECTED and long-serving karate instructor Steve Crowley celebrates more than 50 years in martial arts, testament to his unwavering commitment and motivation to bestow his wisdom on to the next generation.
