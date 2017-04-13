No Bones about it: Cormier, Johnson set for UFC rematch
In this May 23, 2015, file photo, Daniel Cormier, left, and Anthony Johnson duel in the light heavyweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 187 on Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Cormier is set to fight Johnson in the main event of UFC 210.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC