Native Kiwi Luke Jumeau Makes UFC Debut Versus Dominique Steele at UFC Fight Night 110 in Auckland

12 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 's return to New Zealand has a new 170-pound bout added to its agenda. Welterweights Dominique Steele and debuting Kiwi Luke Jumeau will reportedly do battle on the undercard of UFC Fight Night 110 , which takes place June 11 at the Vector Arena in Auckland.

