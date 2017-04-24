Mo Lawal Injured, Phil Davis-Ryan Bader Title Fight Rematch Added to Bellator 180 in New York City
Looks like Ryan Bader will get a Bellator MMA title shot in his debut, after all. Bader was expected to face off with "King Mo" Muhammed Lawal in his promotional debut at Bellator 180 on June 24 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
