Mixed martial arts gym, after being displaced, sets up shop in former Bangor roller rink
Young's MMA's Aaron Lacy tries to land a punch on John Santos during their featherweight bout as part of the reality program "Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight" event at the Cross Insurance Center grand ballroom in Bangor, Aug. 5, 2016. Young's MMA's Aaron Lacy raises his hands after defeating John Santos during their featherweight bout as part of the reality program "Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight" event at the Cross Insurance Center grand ballroom in Bangor, Aug. 5, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC