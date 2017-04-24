Midnight Mania! Justin Gaethje has (almost) signed with the UFC
Welcome to Midnight Mania! Tonight we've got Lightweight Ultraviolence Brawler, Justin Gaethje, about to sign with the UFC, Tonya Evinger being funny, Demetrious Johnson getting confused for Yoel Romero somehow, grappling highlights, knockouts, and much more According to World Series of Fi- I mean, Pro Fight League president Ray Sefo, Justin Gaethje is on his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Ariel you should check with your sources before tweeting because Justin isn't a free agent... https://t.co/aAGZcPPODN Justin Gaethje has not signed w/ UFC ... yet.
