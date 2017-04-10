Melvin Manhoef suspended indefinitely after suffering broken jaw at Bellator 176

Bellator 176 took place last weekend from inside Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy, featuring a mixed martial arts main event pitting aging striker Melvin Manhoef opposite streaking Brazilian banger Rafael Carvalho. "No Mercy" received just that, succumbing to a fourth-round head kick that turned off the lights and sent the former K-1 kickboxer to his second consecutive loss .

