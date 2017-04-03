McGregor's coach: We're preparing to fight Mayweather
CONOR McGregor will fight Floyd Mayweather later this year in one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes in boxing history. That's the view of McGreor's coach John Kavanagh, who has been preparing his charge by honing his boxing ability and not worrying about the other skills needed for Mixed Martial Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC