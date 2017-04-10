Luxury car firm owned by Lord Aleem threatens Conor McGregor with legal action over Rolls-Royce
The company run by Solihull entrepreneur Lord Aleem is threatening the world's most famous mixed martial arts star with legal action over standing on its Rolls-Royce. The Irish UFC star used the car from Birmingham-based Platinum Executive Travel, run by Aleem with his father Saleem, while partying in Liverpool during the Grand National.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcWalsall.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC