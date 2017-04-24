Lubbock mixed martial arts studio teaching kids to stand up against bullies
According to the National Bullying Prevention Center - in 2016, more than one out of every five students reported being bullied in one way or another. At Eagle's Nest Mixed Martial Arts studio, students are learning how to be more than athletes, they're also learning how to stand up to bullies.
