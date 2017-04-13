LPC: UFC jumps back in the ring with ...

LPC: UFC jumps back in the ring with US$100m loan

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Mixed martial arts franchise Ultimate Fighting Championship is returning to the loan market to raise US$100m of incremental debt to back a potential earnings-based payout tied to its 2016 buyout, sources said. Proceeds from the new debt are slated to back a payment due to the sellers if certain financial targets are hit.

