Kevin Lee: UFC isn't racist, but it's hard for them to promote a black fighter

Kevin Lee will get his first chance to headline an Ultimate Fighting Championship event, as the rising lightweight contender was recently pegged to face Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . It's a long time coming for Lee, who has been with the promotion since 2014, racking up a rather impressive 8-2 record during that span.

