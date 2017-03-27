Joe Rogan explains why UFC simply can't book Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of his interim Lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson - which was all set to go down at UFC 209 a few weeks ago - due to complications from a weight cut that forced him to go to the hospital a day before the fight. When you couple that instance with Khabib's alleged past troubles trying to cut down to 155-pounds, and trying to book him in a championship fight against current division king and top money-maker, Conor McGregor, is simply too much of a high risk for Ultimate Fighting Championship.

