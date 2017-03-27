Joe Rogan explains why UFC simply can...

Joe Rogan explains why UFC simply can't book Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of his interim Lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson - which was all set to go down at UFC 209 a few weeks ago - due to complications from a weight cut that forced him to go to the hospital a day before the fight. When you couple that instance with Khabib's alleged past troubles trying to cut down to 155-pounds, and trying to book him in a championship fight against current division king and top money-maker, Conor McGregor, is simply too much of a high risk for Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle Dec '16 jackharrel 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,976,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC