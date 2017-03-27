Joe Rogan explains why UFC simply can't book Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of his interim Lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson - which was all set to go down at UFC 209 a few weeks ago - due to complications from a weight cut that forced him to go to the hospital a day before the fight. When you couple that instance with Khabib's alleged past troubles trying to cut down to 155-pounds, and trying to book him in a championship fight against current division king and top money-maker, Conor McGregor, is simply too much of a high risk for Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|Bruce Lee teaching Wing Chun in Seattle
|Dec '16
|jackharrel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC