Jiu-jitsu Hall of Famer Michelle Nicolini wants to repeat success in MMA with ONE Championship belt
Michelle Nicolini made history as a black belt, winning eight IBJJF World Championships in multiple weight divisions and a gold medal at the ADCC 2013. She now focuses on making the same impact in mixed martial arts.
