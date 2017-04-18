Jimi Manuwa bothered by Jon Jones tit...

Jimi Manuwa bothered by Jon Jones title shot: 'Bones needs a tune-up fight and he knows it'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa is suddenly the loudest talking man in showbiz, staking his claim to a 205-pound title shot after knocking out ... Corey Anderson . Sure, "Poster Boy" was planished by Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Johnson , but neither of those two contenders have been able to pull the sword from the proverbial stone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar '17 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC