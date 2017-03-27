Jennifer Norris and Ramona Pascual sq...

Jennifer Norris and Ramona Pascual square up during their fight at Southorn Stadium. Photo: Handout

Hong Kong fighter taps out after an arm bar in the third round against Jennifer Norris in their IMPI World Series women's lightweight title fight Ramona Pascual discovered just how brutal the mixed martial arts game can be when she struggled to find a way through the range of opponent Jennifer Norris, and then tapped out when the fighters finally hit the mat and she was caught in an arm bar late in the third round of their bout at Southorn Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. It meant the IMPI World Series women's lightweight title heads off to Singapore -and Pascual now goes back to the gym.

