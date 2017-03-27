It's wrong to make children fight in ...

It's wrong to make children fight in Muay Thai ring

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Generally, any activities for the campaign against drugs, promoting the constructive spending of free time and creating teamwork and unity among residents should be encouraged with cooperation from society. But the highlight of those campaigns in Tambon Ram of Surin's Muang district was the Thai-boxing activity of six-year-old kids like professional fighters, without wearing proper protection and certainly not suitable for children of that age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Sat karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Sat Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 280,017,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC