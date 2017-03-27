It's wrong to make children fight in Muay Thai ring
Generally, any activities for the campaign against drugs, promoting the constructive spending of free time and creating teamwork and unity among residents should be encouraged with cooperation from society. But the highlight of those campaigns in Tambon Ram of Surin's Muang district was the Thai-boxing activity of six-year-old kids like professional fighters, without wearing proper protection and certainly not suitable for children of that age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Sat
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Sat
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC