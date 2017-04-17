'It was really upsetting:' Bangor mixed martial arts gym homeless after building sale

Young's MMA's Josh Harvey of Young's MMA lands a kick to the face of Zenon Herrera during an August 2016 bout as part of the reality program "Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight" event in Bangor. Young's MMA studio has been displaced because of the sale of the Bangor YMCA building where it has been for the last 2 1/2 years.

