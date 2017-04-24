India wins 16 medals at US Open Karate Championship
India finished with a rich haul of three gold, two silver and 11 bronze medals. India finished with a rich haul of three gold, two silver and 11 bronze medals at the US Open Karate Championship held in Las Vegas.
