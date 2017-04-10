I don't want my career defined by bea...

I don't want my career defined by beating Rousey, says Holm

I don't want my career to be defined by beating Ronda Rousey, says Holly Holm as she looks to the future I don't want my career to be defined by beating Ronda Rousey, says Holly Holm as she looks to the future It was the biggest win of her MMA career, but the 35-year-old doesn't want that to be her legacy and says the best is still to come Holly Holm will forever be known as the woman who dethroned Ronda Rousey, that flying left foot back in 2015 shaking up the world of mixed martial arts just as much as it did the fighter who until that moment had been the undisputed queen of the UFC.

