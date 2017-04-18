Free fight! Watch Ovince Saint Preux mangle, strangle Nikita Krylov at UFC 171

Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight stalwart Ovince Saint Preux will make his return to the Octagon at the UFC Fight Night 108 mixed martial arts event this Saturday night from inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., against the venerable Marcos Rogerio de Lima. A deadly mixture of striking and grappling, evidenced by this nasty submission win over 205-pound whippersnapper Nikita Krylov , who was mangled and strangled at the UFC 171 pay-per-view extravaganza back in early 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.