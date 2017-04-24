Former WSOF Lightweight Champ Justin Gaethje Likely to Sign with UFC
It appears that the Ultimate Fighting Championship's lightweight division will get even deeper very soon. According to multiple reports, former World Series of Fighting 155-pound king Justin Gaethje will likely sign a contract with the Las Vegas-based promotion soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC