Former UFC fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller sentenced following felony charges in Orange County
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight and The Ultimate Fighter 14 coach, Jason Miller, was sentenced on multiple feloniy charges on Wednesday, incurred in the wake of his run-in with Orange County police back in 2014 . Fortunately for the eclectic mixed martial arts veteran - who already served 50 days in the slammer - a plea deal allowed him to skip town without spending anymore time behind bards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC