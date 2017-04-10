Fitness, focus, socialization
Northern Valley Martial Arts held its grand opening in Bearfort Plaza on Saturday morning, April 1. Owner Charlie DiGirolamo is a 6th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He has been in martial arts for 30 years and has another studio in Bergen County.
