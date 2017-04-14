Fighting fire with his fists: Shorey ...

Fighting fire with his fists: Shorey returns to cage to help family

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Derek "Shatterproof" Shorey had planned to take some time off from the mixed martial arts wars after a loss to Josh Parker last November. But family matters have prompted the head of the Dexter-based Shatterproof Combat Club to return to the cage on April 29 as part of a New England Fights card at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

