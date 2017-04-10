Fighting Chance giving Keighley taekwondo star Leah best opportunity to fulfil potential
Leah Moorby, unbeaten domestically since November 2012, owes a lot to her club coach Kathy Hook now she has entered the full-time environment The Keighley teenager has completed her first month as part of the Great Britain Taekwondo World Class Performance Centre in Manchester, with selection being part of the UK Sport-funded Fighting Chance initiative. Former Cougars player and coach Gary featured at the top level of domestic rugby league for Leeds and St Helens but was always part-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC