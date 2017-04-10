Fighting Chance giving Keighley taekw...

Fighting Chance giving Keighley taekwondo star Leah best opportunity to fulfil potential

Leah Moorby, unbeaten domestically since November 2012, owes a lot to her club coach Kathy Hook now she has entered the full-time environment The Keighley teenager has completed her first month as part of the Great Britain Taekwondo World Class Performance Centre in Manchester, with selection being part of the UK Sport-funded Fighting Chance initiative. Former Cougars player and coach Gary featured at the top level of domestic rugby league for Leeds and St Helens but was always part-time.

