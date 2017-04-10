Exmouth club's karate kid search
The martial arts club, which is looking for children aged eight or over, teenagers and adults to join, has invited spectators to watch demonstrations, training sessions and to learn karate techniques at Exmouth's Cranford Sports Club on Wednesday, April 26, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Afterwards, there will be refreshments, with instructors and members available to chat about this traditional Japanese martial art.
