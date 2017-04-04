Duke Didier turns back on Commonwealt...

Duke Didier turns back on Commonwealth Games redemption to chase MMA career

53 min ago Read more: The Age

Canberra fighter Duke Didier has no regrets about giving up a shot at Commonwealth Games redemption to chase a career in the cage. Didier will swap preparations for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast for a Brace MMA light heavyweight title fight at the AIS Arena on Saturday night.

