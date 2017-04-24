Daniel Cormier won't allow USADA-regu...

Daniel Cormier won't allow USADA-regulated Jon Jones to have UFC tune-up fight

Remember that sloppy, humdrum performance former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Jon Jones turned in against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197? That's the kind of fighter "Bones" has become, now that he has been forced to answer to United States Anti-Doping Agency before and after every fight. That's according to longtime nemesis and current 205-pound titleholder Daniel Cormier, who scoffs at the idea of giving Jones a tune-up fight before competing for the division title.

