Daniel Cormier won't allow USADA-regulated Jon Jones to have UFC tune-up fight
Remember that sloppy, humdrum performance former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion Jon Jones turned in against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197? That's the kind of fighter "Bones" has become, now that he has been forced to answer to United States Anti-Doping Agency before and after every fight. That's according to longtime nemesis and current 205-pound titleholder Daniel Cormier, who scoffs at the idea of giving Jones a tune-up fight before competing for the division title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar '17
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC