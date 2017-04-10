Dana White vows to give UFC on FOX 24's Demetrious Johnson all of his belts
Ultimate Fighting Championship Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was rather "pissed" at the fact that he was seemingly the only champion on the roster that didn't get a shiny new belt after each title defense. Company president Dana White took note.
