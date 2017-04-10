Dana White shoots down Luke Rockhold's 'ridiculous' request for interim UFC middleweight title

Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, has not competed since defending his 185-pound strap against longtime nemesis Dan Henderson at UFC 204 back in October. That extended layoff, at least according to comments made by Luke Rockhold - who coughed up his crown to Bisping at UFC 194 - is enough to warrant an interim strap for those folks ready, willing, and able to fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.