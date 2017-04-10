Dana White shoots down Luke Rockhold's 'ridiculous' request for interim UFC middleweight title
Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, has not competed since defending his 185-pound strap against longtime nemesis Dan Henderson at UFC 204 back in October. That extended layoff, at least according to comments made by Luke Rockhold - who coughed up his crown to Bisping at UFC 194 - is enough to warrant an interim strap for those folks ready, willing, and able to fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC