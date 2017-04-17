Dana White: If Jon Jones is ready, he gets Daniel Cormier title fight at UFC 214 on July 29
Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White has officially offered Jon Jones his comeback fight. Per Brett Okamoto, White has offered "Bones" a championship rematch against Light Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at the upcoming UFC 214 pay-per-view event on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California.
