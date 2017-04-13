Croftfoot man says Muay Thai can lear...

Croftfoot man says Muay Thai can learn from the tragic death of Scottish fighter

The Daily Record

KEITH McLachlan paid tribute to Jordan Coe who passed away before the pair were due to fight each other later this year. A Croftfoot man believes the sport of Muay Thai can learn from recent tragic circumstances after a fellow fighter died while trying to shed weight for his next bout.

Chicago, IL

