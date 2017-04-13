Croftfoot man says Muay Thai can learn from the tragic death of Scottish fighter
KEITH McLachlan paid tribute to Jordan Coe who passed away before the pair were due to fight each other later this year. A Croftfoot man believes the sport of Muay Thai can learn from recent tragic circumstances after a fellow fighter died while trying to shed weight for his next bout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC