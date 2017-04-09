Cormier trash-talks Jones after victory

Cormier trash-talks Jones after victory

16 hrs ago

Daniel Cormier celebrates his victory over Anthony Johnson during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, early Sunday in Buffalo. Cormier easily defeated "Rumble" Johnson for the second time in two years, using a rear naked choke to retain the light heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 210 on Saturday night.

