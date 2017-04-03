Cormier retains light heavyweight bel...

Cormier retains light heavyweight belt, retires Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Featherweight Myles Jury celebrates his victory over Mike De La Torre during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Thiago Alves punches Patrick Cote during a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Charles Oliveira celebrates his victory over Will Brooks during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins, top, lands an elbow on Jan Blachowicz during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Featherweight Myles Jury punches Mike De La Torre, bottom, during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Welterweight Kamaru Usman follows through on punch to Sean Strickland during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martial Arts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16) Apr 1 karate-versus-tae... 2
News Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and... Apr 1 Clark 1
News 'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol... Mar 27 jesuslovesmeyesiknow 2
News They know kung fu (Sep '09) Mar 14 kungfubeliever 17
News Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13) Jan '17 the primrose path 11
News People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
See all Martial Arts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martial Arts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,166,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC