Cormier retains light heavyweight belt, retires Johnson

Featherweight Myles Jury celebrates his victory over Mike De La Torre during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Thiago Alves punches Patrick Cote during a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Charles Oliveira celebrates his victory over Will Brooks during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Light Heavyweight Patrick Cummins, top, lands an elbow on Jan Blachowicz during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Featherweight Myles Jury punches Mike De La Torre, bottom, during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Welterweight Kamaru Usman follows through on punch to Sean Strickland during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 210, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.