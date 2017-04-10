Conor McGregor Named One of World's 100 Most Influential People by Time
Conor McGregor 's impact on the combat sports world is undeniable, and the UFC's most prominent star continues to receive recognition for his work. The lightweight champion on Thursday was named to the Time 100 , the outlet's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
