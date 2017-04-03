Conor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight
Though doubts remain that a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match will ever take place, the UFC lightweight champion has already begun training for the fight. The bout has not been signed or officially announced, but McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, recently said that his fighter has begun training for the fight as if it is a go.
