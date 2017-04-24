Combate Americas Releases Full Combat...

Combate Americas Releases Full Combate 14 Fight Card

Read more: MMA Weekly

Combate Americas on Tuesday announced a sensational, nine-bout Mixed Martial Arts fight card that will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif., in celebration of the "Cinco De Mayo" holiday, on Friday, May 5. In the lightweight main event of "Combate 14," undefeated, heavy-handed rising star Jose "Froggy" Estrada will square off with Emilio "The Ferocious Aztec" Chavez . The 5-foot-6, 26-year-old Estrada from Fillmore, Calif.

Chicago, IL

