Combate Americas Releases Full Combate 14 Fight Card
Combate Americas on Tuesday announced a sensational, nine-bout Mixed Martial Arts fight card that will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, Calif., in celebration of the "Cinco De Mayo" holiday, on Friday, May 5. In the lightweight main event of "Combate 14," undefeated, heavy-handed rising star Jose "Froggy" Estrada will square off with Emilio "The Ferocious Aztec" Chavez . The 5-foot-6, 26-year-old Estrada from Fillmore, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Martial Arts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muay Thai offers benefits for the whole family (May '16)
|Apr 1
|karate-versus-tae...
|2
|Karate versus tae kwon do: The similarities and...
|Apr 1
|Clark
|1
|'Guardian Angels' Looking For Members To Patrol...
|Mar 27
|jesuslovesmeyesiknow
|2
|They know kung fu (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|kungfubeliever
|17
|Best of the Best: Anderson Silva's Muay Thai Cl... (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|the primrose path
|11
|People are still pummeling Ronda Rouseya s coac...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Martial Arts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC