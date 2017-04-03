Combate Americas books 'Combate 13' for Azteca America on April 20 in Tucson
Combate Americas, the world's leading Hispanic-based mixed martial arts promotion, today announced its upcoming fight card for the April 20 mixed martial arts extravaganza inside Casino del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. The event will air live on Azteca America and ESPN Latin America, as well as UFC Fight Pass on demand.
